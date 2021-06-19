1 dead after explosion destroys Saskatoon home

One person is dead after an explosion early Saturday morning in Saskatoon levelled a house, police say.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls about an explosion at a house in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue S. just before 4 a.m., according to a news release from the fire department.

Two police officers initially responded to a report of house fire in the same area, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a separate news release. When officers arrived, they heard an explosion and fires started at two adjacent properties, according to the police service's news release.

The fire department sent multiple engines to the scene. When crews arrived they found a house levelled by an explosion.

Large debris, vehicles and a detached garage were on fire, the fire department's news release said. Crews worked quickly to protect neighbouring homes and extinguish the fires.

Residents in the area were asked to leave their homes until the fire was under control, police said in their early morning news release.

Police and fire departments said earlier Saturday morning that no injuries had been reported. Police later confirmed in a mid-morning news release that one person had died, but said no further information was available about the person who was killed.

Investigators from the major crimes unit are working with the forensic identification unit and the fire department to investigate the cause and circumstances related to the explosion, the police service said.