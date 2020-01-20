Sask hotel association to offer training to prevent human trafficking

Saskatchewan hotel owners want to do their part to prevent human trafficking, says the head of their professional association.

The Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association will soon be offering training on the subject to its members, said CEO and president Jim Bence.

Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of human trafficking, Bence said. This could include guests who request a room near exits or older men who check in with more than one younger woman.

Bence said many of his members have already expressed support for the training.

"We're really happy and excited with the different people that have phoned and sent emails and are really saying, 'How can we help?'" he said.

Bence said he's been talking to police forces and political leaders across the province and is confident everyone can work together.

"The responsibility, I think, really lies with all of us. And it's the right thing to do," he said.