Man died inside Saskatoon hospital 'as a result of self-harm,' says coroner

A 72-year-old man who was found dead inside Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon this week died "as a result of self-harm," according to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The coroners service did not elaborate and said it won't be commenting further at this time.

The man had been missing for three days before his body was found on Oct. 1, even though his last known sighting was entering the hospital.

The coroners service continues to investigate with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatoon Police Service, according to a news release from the provincial Ministry of Justice.

Family members contacted by CBC News before the coroner's preliminary investigation was complete said they wanted answers from authorities, but were focused on grieving and planning the man's funeral.

Saskatchewan Health Authority officials noted RUH has eight entrances and sees roughly 7,000 visitors come and go every day.