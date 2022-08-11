Accused's charge upgraded to murder after Saskatoon hospital attack victim dies

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

The 39-year-old accused of attacking a man at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital in June has now been charged with murder, police say.

Kevin Witchekan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Randy Beauchesne, Saskatoon police said Thursday.

Beauchesne, 55, was attacked on June 13 at Royal University Hospital. He suffered critical injuries and died this past weekend.

Witchekan was originally charged with attempted murder, but police said Thursday the charge has now been upgraded.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court Thursday on the new charge.

Beauchesne's daughter Danya told CBC News last month that her father was at the hospital cafeteria on the night of June 13 when a man came up behind him and drove a screwdriver through his skull.

Saskatoon police said they believe the attack was a case of mistaken identity, meaning Beauchesne wasn't the intended victim.

His death is the city's seventh homicide of 2022, police said.