'Horses have healing power,' says organizer of 600km Indigenous youth ride

A group of Indigenous youth and their horses will set off Friday on a 600 kilometre journey through Saskatchewan.

They'll start north of Prince Albert at the Wahpeton Dakota Nation and plan to finish 13 days later at the Wood Mountain Lakota Nation near Saskatchewan's southern border.

Equine therapist Beetle Soop will serve as "trail boss" on the caravan. Soop thanked those who have worked for months to organize the journey, and to those who will follow in support vehicles.

He hopes the ride will raise awareness of the hundreds of Indigenous children in the care of social services agencies. He said the ride will also honour survivors of residential schools and the Sixties Scoop.

"It's a real opportunity for healing, empowerment, unity and reconciliation," Soop said.

"I'm anxious to hit the road."

The group will begin each day with prayer and ceremonies, and then try to cover at least 30 kilometres per day.

Soop said everyone is welcome to join them or come out to cheer them on. He hopes the adventure will help the young participants who may be struggling with issues in their own lives.

"Horses have healing power. These horses are like magic," he said.