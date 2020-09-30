Horse shot and killed near Big Beaver, Sask.: RCMP

For the second time this month, a horse has been shot and killed on a Saskatchewan property.

RCMP said the horse died sometime between Sept. 18 and 22. It was shot in a pasture south of Big Beaver Grazing Co-op in the RM of Happy Valley.

Big Beaver is located about 180 kilometres south of Regina.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-RCMP or to contact Crime Stoppers.

In the first incident earlier this month, a horse was shot and killed on private property near Senlac. Senlac is located about 135 kilometres west of North Battleford.

In that case, police said they thought the killer was hunting illegally and asked residents to report suspicious people or vehicles that might be trespassing or hunting out of season.