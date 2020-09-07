Horse shot and killed on private property near Senlac, Sask.

A horse on private land was shot and killed over the weekend near the Village of Senlac, Sask., RCMP say.

The owner lives on a rural property and RCMP said he called police on Sunday saying someone had shot one of his horses.

The horse did not survive the injury.

Police said they think the killer was hunting illegally but there are no suspects.

RCMP are asking residents in the area to report any suspicious people or vehicles which might be trespassing or hunting out of season.

Police said anyone with information should contact Unity RCMP, Wilkie RCMP or Macklin RCMP, or to contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

Senlac is located about 135 kilometres west of North Battleford.