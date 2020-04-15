Prince Albert police say 3-year-old girl's death a homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service says the death of a three-year-old girl on April 9 was a homicide.

No arrests have been made but police said the victim and "suspects" were known to each other.

"Investigators do not believe this to be a random incident and do not believe there is a risk to public safety," said a news release issued Wednesday.

Police were called to a home on the 800 block of 17th Street W. on April 8 around 8 p.m. CST to assist Parkland Ambulance with a person in cardiac arrest.

They found the three-year-old girl unresponsive. Ambulance workers tried to perform life-saving measures while transporting the child to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. She was then transported to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

The girl was declared dead on the afternoon of April 9.