Two people threatened with a gun in Regina home invasion
Two people had a frightening experience over the supper hour Monday evening when two men broke into their home.
No one injured in incident that took place in the North Central area
Regina police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. CST Monday in the 1400 block of Montague Street.
Police said two males entered the home with one of the suspects threatening the occupants with a gun.
The 19-year-old male and a 24-year-old female occupants of the home were not injured in the incident.
One suspect is described as 25-30 years-old, 6-foot-2, fair skinned and wearing all black. The other suspect was wearing a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.