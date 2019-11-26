Two people threatened with a gun in Regina home invasion

Two people had a frightening experience over the supper hour Monday evening when two men broke into their home.

Regina police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. CST Monday in the 1400 block of Montague Street.

Police said two males entered the home with one of the suspects threatening the occupants with a gun.

The 19-year-old male and a 24-year-old female occupants of the home were not injured in the incident.

One suspect is described as 25-30 years-old, 6-foot-2, fair skinned and wearing all black. The other suspect was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.