Two people threatened with a gun in Regina home invasion
Saskatoon·New

Two people had a frightening experience over the supper hour Monday evening when two men broke into their home.

No one injured in incident that took place in the North Central area

CBC News ·
Regina police are looking for two suspects in connection with a Monday home invasion. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. CST Monday in the 1400 block of Montague Street.

Police said two males entered the home with one of the suspects threatening the occupants with a gun.

The 19-year-old male and a 24-year-old female occupants of the home were not injured in the incident.

One suspect is described as 25-30 years-old, 6-foot-2, fair skinned and wearing all black. The other suspect was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.

