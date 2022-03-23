'Holy cow!': Dozens of people spot meteor across Saskatchewan Tuesday night

Lori Hoover was sitting in her house in Spruce Home, Sask. Tuesday night, when she noticed an odd notification on an outdoor security camera.

After she and her husband checked the footage, the couple saw a large white light flash across the sky and disappear behind some machinery sheds at around 8:50 p.m. CST.

"I said to my husband, 'Holy cow!' and I ran outside to look," she said.

"It was incredible."

Lori Hoover captured this video at Spruce Home, Sask., near Prince Albert, last night.<br><br>The American Meteor Society’s website shows 10+ similar reports (some in North Dakota). It predicts a meteor landed east of Humboldt.<br><br>(Reporting via <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidShieldcbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidShieldcbc</a>/<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a>) <a href="https://t.co/cFE6iACp4u">pic.twitter.com/cFE6iACp4u</a> —@jessieanton_

Hoover quickly posted the video to Facebook and found out many people across the prairies had also spotted the bright light

"It's surprising the the number of people that saw it in different areas: Watrous, La Ronge, Cold Lake, Alta., The Pas, MB." she said.

"Yeah it's crazy."

According to a website run by the American Meteor Society, 13 people reported seeing the bright light, some as far away as North Dakota. The website believes the meteor may have landed east of Humbodt, Sask.

A screengrab of a map from the American Meteor Society's website shows where the meteor may have landed. (American Meteor Society)

Other people reported seeing the meteor on social media as well.

From our backyard in Harbour Landing. <a href="https://t.co/G98AfXbVHx">pic.twitter.com/G98AfXbVHx</a> —@troy_s_j

Space fireball soars over <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> earlier this evening at 8:48:58pm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Meteorites?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Meteorites</a> <a href="https://t.co/gOeaT4TomH">https://t.co/gOeaT4TomH</a> <a href="https://t.co/GfhQq5C01I">pic.twitter.com/GfhQq5C01I</a> —@NickTheBody

An astronomer at the University of Saskatchewan's Sleaford Observatory said cameras did not detect the meteor.