Saskatoon

'Holy cow!': Dozens of people spot meteor across Saskatchewan Tuesday night

Many people across the prairies spotted a large meteor Tuesday night.

Social media lights up as meteor spotted as far away as North Dakota

David Shield · CBC News ·
A large blue-white ball in the sky was recorded on Lori Hoover's outdoor security camera at her home in Spruce Home, Sask. Tuesday night. (Lori Hoover/Submitted)

Lori Hoover was sitting in her house in Spruce Home, Sask. Tuesday night, when she noticed an odd notification on an outdoor security camera.

After she and her husband checked the footage, the couple saw a large white light flash across the sky and disappear behind some machinery sheds at around 8:50 p.m. CST.

"I said to my husband, 'Holy cow!' and I ran outside to look," she said.

"It was incredible."

Hoover quickly posted the video to Facebook and found out many people across the prairies had also spotted the bright light 

"It's surprising the the number of people that saw it in different areas: Watrous, La Ronge, Cold Lake, Alta., The Pas, MB." she said.

"Yeah it's crazy."

According to a website run by the American Meteor Society, 13 people reported seeing the bright light, some as far away as North Dakota. The website believes the meteor may have landed east of Humbodt, Sask.

A screengrab of a map from the American Meteor Society's website shows where the meteor may have landed. (American Meteor Society)

Other people reported seeing the meteor on social media as well.

An astronomer at the University of Saskatchewan's Sleaford Observatory said cameras did not detect the meteor.

