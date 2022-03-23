'Holy cow!': Dozens of people spot meteor across Saskatchewan

Lori Hoover was sitting in her house in Spruce Home, Sask., Tuesday night, when she noticed an odd notification on an outdoor security camera.

After she and her husband checked the footage, the couple saw a large white light flash across the sky and disappear behind some machinery sheds at around 8:50 p.m. CST.

"I said to my husband, 'Holy cow!' and I ran outside to look," she said.

"It was incredible."

A meteor lights up the prairie sky Duration 0:29 Prairie residents took notice as a bright streaking light flared across the skies. 0:29

Hoover quickly posted the video to Facebook and found out many people across the prairies had also spotted the bright light

"It's surprising the the number of people that saw it in different areas: Watrous, La Ronge, Cold Lake, Alta., The Pas, Man." she said.

"Yeah it's crazy."

According to a website run by the American Meteor Society, 13 people reported seeing the bright light, some as far away as North Dakota. The website believes the meteor may have landed east of Humboldt, Sask.

A screengrab of a map from the American Meteor Society's website shows where the meteor may have landed. (American Meteor Society)

Other people reported seeing the meteor on social media as well.

From our backyard in Harbour Landing. <a href="https://t.co/G98AfXbVHx">pic.twitter.com/G98AfXbVHx</a> —@troy_s_j

Space fireball soars over <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> earlier this evening at 8:48:58pm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Meteorites?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Meteorites</a> <a href="https://t.co/gOeaT4TomH">https://t.co/gOeaT4TomH</a> <a href="https://t.co/GfhQq5C01I">pic.twitter.com/GfhQq5C01I</a> —@NickTheBody

Not exotic

An astronomy professor at the University of Regina says that despite the meteor's brightness, it was likely about a metre long and not particularly exotic.

"There's a lot of these that happen all over the world every day," said Samantha Lawler.

"But the world's a big place, so they're not always visible."

Lawler said the meteor happened to land at a convenient time. It was dark enough so people could still see it, but early enough that many people were still awake.

She said the meteor exploded in the atmosphere between 10 and 30 kilometres in the sky.

"Something that high up in the air, you can see from from quite a ways away," said Lawler.

"I'm really sad I missed it."

It's very difficult to pinpoint exactly where the meteor landed. However, if a lucky and knowledgeable person manages to find iti on the ground, it could be very valuable, especially if found early.

"Scientifically, the ones that have just fallen are the most interesting because they they haven't been contaminated by Earth as much," she said.

"They haven't just been sitting there soaking up water for years and years. So, if there's interesting organic compounds or interesting chemistry going on that happened in outer space, you want to find it as soon as possible after it lands."

Lawler said Saskatchewan is generally a good place to search for meteors, as the province has an abundance of flat, empty land.

An astronomer at the University of Saskatchewan's Sleaford Observatory said cameras did not detect the meteor.