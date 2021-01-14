Sask. Hockey Association says games unlikely to resume in province until the end of March
'The likelihood of things changing before the end of March is looking bleak'
The Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) said in an update to members Thursday that they shouldn't expect to play any hockey games until at least the end of March.
SHA GM Kelly McClintock said governing bodies for the Saskatchewan sports had a virtual meeting with the province.
"Ken Dueck from the provincial government's business response team (BRT) announced that there would be no consideration of return to play (games) for at least four weeks and that a return to game play is unlikely to happen before the end of March," McClintock said in the update.
The current rules will continue, with training for eight players under 18 years of age allowed.
"This certainly was not the news that the SHA, nor all other winter sports was expecting," McClintock said in the update. "With the current rate of positive cases per 100,000 people placing Saskatchewan near the top in Canada, the likelihood of things changing before the end of March is looking bleak."
The update said the SHA is "currently reviewing the state of the game" and would be holding meetings with leagues in the next two weeks.
