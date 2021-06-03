Hitman's guilty plea to manslaughter offers small comfort for mother of Katelyn Noble

Leona Noble says it's not exactly the news she wanted to hear.

In late May, convicted hitman Eduard Baranec pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2007 death of 15-year-old Katelyn Noble.

Baranec made the plea while serving a life sentence for a different murder.

While Baranec admitted to killing Noble, her body has never been found despite a search that has gone on more than a decade. Baranec told an undercover police officer posing as a crime boss that he killed the teen.

Leona Noble said she still hopes her daughter's body will be discovered someday. Until then, the guilty plea will have to do.

"That he's pleading manslaughter just means that he's admitting his guilt for the fact that he killed Katelyn," she said from Keremeos, B.C.

"So I'll just have to be happy with his plea, and I can move on."

Katelyn Marie Noble was last seen on a farm west of Radisson on Aug. 27, 2007. No positive identification of remains has been made but Eduard Baranec pleaded guilty to manslaughter. (CBC)

More details about what happened on the farm near Radisson in 2007 are expected to emerge when Baranec returns to court Sept. 24 for sentencing.

Prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Viczco presented a summary of facts at his May court appearance.

"Mid-afternoon on Aug. 26, 2007, in the vicinity of Radisson, Saskatchewan, on a farm known by the locals as the Loessin Farm, the accused, Eduard Baranec killed 15-year-old Katelyn Noble," the summary said.

"The two were outside in the yard area at the farm in the coverage of bushes when Eduard Baranec slit her throat with a knife. He left her body in the bushes and returned to the house briefly and then left the farm."

Baranec returned with an accomplice and buried Noble's body, then returned later alone, dug up her remains and moved them to another location, the summary said.

Leona Noble is hoping that someone will eventually stumble across her daughter's remains.

"If anyone's ever out hunting or walking their animal or horseback riding, please keep an eye out for Katelyn," she said.

"That would be great to get her back."