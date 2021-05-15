33-year-old Nicole Paddy, killed in Saskatoon hit and run, was pregnant

The life of a pregnant woman was cut short after a fatal collision in Saskatoon earlier this week, friends and family of the victim say.

Nicole Paddy, 33, was pregnant with her first child when she was struck Monday by a vehicle in the 3200 block of 33rd Street W., her obituary says.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:15 p.m. Monday for what the police service says was a hit and run.

Emergency responders who arrived found Paddy, who had suffered severe injuries. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to save her life.

An online obituary said Paddy, who was known to family members by the nickname "Nikado," was pregnant at the time of her death. She loved her family and treated them with the "utmost respect," her obituary said.

Reached by phone Saturday, her father said he was in a state of disbelief following his daughter's death, but declined further comment.

A small funeral service with close friends and family was held for Paddy in her home community of the Thunderchild First Nation Friday.

Skid marks and stained pavement mark the spot where the woman died. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Ira Horse is a family friend who had known Paddy since she was a child and spoke at her funeral. She says the family is deep in mourning, as the violent death has been hard.

"It's a big loss," she said.

"Someone that's sickly, you can start to prepare yourself, but when you have a sudden loss like this, someone that's active, young, healthy, and to suffer a loss like this — it was a lot of damage to her."

Horse said she remembers Paddy best as a happy kid with hair that was almost red and freckles. Even as they got older and talked less, Horse said she and Paddy always stopped to chat if they came across each other in Saskatoon.

The recent funeral was difficult for everyone, said Horse.

"They were a close family."

A Saskatoon Police Service watch commander was unable to provide an update on the hit-and-run investigation Saturday.

Horse and others mourning Paddy are calling for the person, or people, responsible to come forward.

"Come back and own what you did," she said. "Think of it. You not only took one life, but two lives."

People who live in the area previously told CBC News there were several witnesses to the incident, including children, noting a vehicle was seen speeding away from the collision.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.