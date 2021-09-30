Police anticipate charges for driver who struck 3 pedestrians in apparent hit-and-run

The Regina Police Service says it is expecting to lay charges after a driver stole a vehicle and ran into three pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation from RPS, a driver rear-ended a car driven by a man who was stopped at the intersection of Victoria and Arcola avenues shortly before noon CST on Wednesday.

When the man exited his car, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran into him.

Others who witnessed the incident got out of their vehicles to assist the man who was hit, and the driver then hit the original victim and two others who were assisting him, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

Police did not provide details on the conditions of the three injured people. CBC News has requested additional information.

The person who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle has since been arrested. Anyone with information that could help police in their ongoing investigation is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.