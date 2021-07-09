Family watches in shock as historic Catholic church burns near Redberry Lake, Sask.

It's an image Lynn Swystun will never forget.

Swystun noticed smoke coming from the direction of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, a historic landmark near Redberry Lake, Sask., just after lunch on Thursday.

When she arrived, she could see fire shooting out of the building's roof.

While water trucks were brought in, it was soon clear the building would be a complete loss.

"It is shocking, it's surreal, it's senseless," she said.

"It was not doing anybody any harm."

A picture of the church taken after it was destroyed by fire. (Lynn Swystun/Submitted)

Swystun's family owns the land the church sat on and worked to maintain the building. A plaque on the church read 1909 to 1985.

She has lived in the area for 40 years and had never seen the church used as a religious building. Its doors were always open to curious passersby as a historic building.

Swystun said she was told by a fire inspector that the fire was believed to be suspicious, but an official cause has not been identified.

There was no grass on fire around the building when she arrived and it was regularly cut by the family.

A picture of the church while it was still standing. (Lynn Swystun/Submitted)

Swystun said she's not sure if the fire is connected to other recent fires at Catholic churches across the country. Some of those fires have been linked to revelations of unmarked graves found at former residential schools.

"We don't know," she said. "I mean, it's the first thing that came to my mind. But we don't know. It's being investigated."

As for now, the community is picking up the pieces of the burned building. Swystun doesn't believe the church will be rebuilt.