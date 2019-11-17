Hilltops win defensive tilt to claim their sixth straight Canadian Bowl

The Saskatoon Hilltops have made it six national championships in a row.

The Hilltops squeaked out an 11-6 defensive thriller against the Langley Rams Saturday in Langley to win the 2019 Canadian Bowl.

Hilltops got most of their points off the toe of kicker Rylan Kleiter who nailed three field goals. The Hilltops' other two points came from a Rams safety.

The Hilltops had fought their way to an 8-0 lead in the fourth quarter before the Rams Max Joseph scored a rushing touchdown to make it 8-6.

Kleiter hit his third field goal of the game in the fourth quarter to make it 11-6 and the Hilltops' defence hung on the rest of the way.

Saturday's Canadian Junior Football final was a rematch of last year where the Hilltops crushed the Rams 58-21.

This game would be much closer as neither team could mount much offence in rainy conditions.

Running back Ben Abrook provided most of the Hilltops offence rushing for 130 yards on 27 carries. Saskatoon quarterback Tyler Hermann passed for 96 yards and had one interception.

Jadyn Pingue had six tackles and a fumble recovery in the Saskatoon Hilltops 11-6 Canadian Bowl win over the Langley Rams. (CBC News)

But while the offence sputtered, the Hilltops defence was almost impenetrable.

Tristan Hering recorded 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble in being named the Defensive Player of the Game. Fifth-year Hilltop linebacker Jadyn Pingue, who is the CJFL Defensive Player of the Year, led the team with six tackles and recovered a fumble.

Both teams came into the game undefeated with the Hilltops riding a 30-game win streak that dates back to 2017.

The Hilltops have now won nine of the last 10 Canadian Bowls.