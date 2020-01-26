Travel not recommended around Swift Current: RCMP

RCMP are advising residents in the area of Swift Current looking to do some travelling on Sunday to stay home.

The Swift Current detachment issued a news release on Saturday night advising motorists that travel is not recommended on highways in the province's south west due to ice and snow covered roads.

On Sunday morning, Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline indicated that there are winter driving conditions on Highway 1 to and from Swift Current.

Conditions include fog, icy or slippery sections of highway, wet conditions that are subject to freezing, alongside heavy and drifting snow in areas.

Swift Current RCMP say Saskatchewan's Department of Highways has been notified about the poor conditions.