Highway drivers in southern Sask. can expect delays during massive SaskPower project

A $300 million power line project could slow down traffic in southern Saskatchewan this summer.

SaskPower is preparing to connect its power grid to the new Chinook Power Station. Part of that work includes laying a 200-kilometre line from east of Moose Jaw to Swift Current, as well as a 44-kilometre line from Regina to Belle Plane.

As a result, crews will be busy along Highway 1 and 2 setting up around 900 towers and other structures to handle the new lines. That means traffic delays this summer are likely, especially between Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

Each tower will stand roughly 30 metres tall, and heavy equipment will be needed to put them in place.

The crown utility will be posting details of its work and estimated delays on its website.

Most of the work is expected to be finished by late summer.

The new natural gas-fired Chinook Power Station is expected to come online by late 2019.