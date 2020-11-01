Highway 312 closed in Rosthern, Sask., due to serious accident between train and vehicle
Highway 312 is closed in both directions at Railway Avenue and police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
There was a serious accident involving a train and a vehicle in Rosthern Sunday morning.
Rosthern RCMP and emergency personnel are currently on scene.
Police say they'll provide an update when the highway reopens.