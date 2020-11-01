Skip to Main Content
Highway 312 closed in Rosthern, Sask., due to serious accident between train and vehicle
Highway 312 is closed in both directions at Railway Avenue and police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area

CBC News ·
Police say they will provide an update once the highway reopens. (CBC)

There was a serious accident involving a train and a vehicle in Rosthern Sunday morning.

Rosthern RCMP and emergency personnel are currently on scene.

Police say they'll provide an update when the highway reopens.

