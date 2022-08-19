As the mercury rises in Saskatchewan, people rush to cool down

Bubble gum and chocolate chip were the most popular ice cream flavours among the kids cooling down at the River Landing Spray Park in Saskatoon Thursday afternoon as the mercury touched 30 C.

By Thursday afternoon, eight heat warnings had been issued in parts of northern Saskatchewan. A heat wave is slated to push temperatures near or above 30 C over the weekend, especially in the western part of the province.

"We are here to cool down, splash some water and grab ice creams for my niece and granddaughter," Wayne Andrie said at the Saskatoon park. "But if it gets too hot, we'll head home."

Another local resident, Julie Spencer, said she tries to visit the park with her two kids at least twice a week.

"We live out in Rosewood, there's a splash park there, but the kids love coming here," she said as her four-year-old jumped in the water puddles.

Nineteen-year-old Carter McFadzen said he was beating the heat with a pop and doughnut.

"My favourite is bubble gum ice cream. I have been enjoying that many weeks this summer," he said as sunny conditions prevailed.

Saskatoon is also expected to see warm overnight lows in the coming days.The hot weather building into south and central Saskatchewan this week is due to a ridge of high pressure across Western Canada, according to Kyle Fougere, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Fougere said it is not unusual to see such a pattern develop in August, but that these conditions do not usually last so long.

"Typically they'll move into the Prairies and give clear skies and warm conditions for about three to five days before a low pressure system will move through," Fougere said.

"Honestly there isn't much of a signal for these above-normal temperatures to dissipate through the end of the month."

Fougere said the ridge of high pressure is not good for southwestern Saskatchewan, which is seeing drought conditions and an extreme fire risk.

'Difficult to find cool spots'

Daily high temperatures near 30 C combined with overnight lows in the mid to high teens are expected on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to moderate on Sunday.

ECCC says the risks of heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Joss Neapetung and her partner, Maurice Macdonald, say their routine is to grab free ice in cups and drench their clothes and hair to stay cool. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Unsheltered people in the city say they too are at risk.

Joss Neapetung said her routine is to grab ice from Circle K and stay close to the river.

"I'll wet my hair and clothes to beat the heat. It's very difficult to find cool spots downtown," the 33-year-old said.

Her partner, Maurice Macdonald, said they are grateful that some establishments like 7-Eleven and Tim Hortons let them take free ice.

"A lot of places, they don't let us sit around to cool and they kick you off the property. Personally, I believe it's a racial thing since we are Native," he said.

Levi Bandis, who is staying at the Lighthouse, said the nights there are not much of a relief, as "it gets really hot" in the rooms.

"Staying in cool shades is the way. Good thing with Saskatoon is that there is water all around, but people dealing with drug problems can find it difficult to find shade," Bandis said.

Levi Bandis says staying in shade around the city is the way to beat the heat. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Toby Esterby, chief operations officer at the Saskatoon Community Clinic, said heat adversely impacts those with chronic or episodic homelessness.

He said his organization distributes water throughout the summer for those in need.

"We give a bottle or two as they go by," he said.

Esterby said they went through as many as 20 to 25 cases of water a day earlier this month, even running out a few times. Esterby said they had gone through about a dozen cases by Thursday evening, when the average is half that.

"The important thing is to have water on you and stay in the shade as difficult, as it may be to find. Many other organizations provide drop in services or shelter as their hot weather strategy."

Esterby suggests reaching out to organizations in downtown or core neighbourhoods for aid.