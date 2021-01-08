A Saskatoon man's journey from high school basketball star to online conspiracy theorist to accused killer

Prior to this week, many people in Saskatoon would have known Kevin Hollman as a member of the city's basketball royalty.

Hollman went to Holy Cross High School in the early 2000s and played for the Crusaders, proving instrumental in the team's success at the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) in 2003 and 2004.

This was a big deal in sports circles. BRIT is an internationally-known tournament that now draws teams from around the world. Players at the tournament have gone on to professional careers in the NBA.

In 2010, Saskatoon Star-Phoenix sports reporter Dave Deibert put together a list of the best BRIT players of the decade. Hollman was in the number three spot.

In 2018, Deibert put together a list of the top 50 players at the tournament from the past 50 years. Kevin Hollman ranked number six — the highest spot for a Saskatchewan athlete.

"MVP 2004, all-star 2003; tournament champion 2003 and 2004 ... A dynamic scorer for the only squad to repeat as BRIT champions," Deibert wrote.

How Hollman will be remembered changed dramatically this week.

On Jan. 6, police were called at 2 a.m. CST to a disturbance at a home on Wakaw Place, a quiet cul-de-sac in the Lakeview neighbourhood.

Police say that when officers arrived, they encountered Kevin Hollman — now 34 years old — on the street in front of the house. They ended up using a taser to subdue him.

Police say they found the body of Hollman's 60-year-old mother, Debbie, inside the home. His father, 65-year-old Gary Hollman, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Kevin Hollman appeared by video in provincial court Jan. 7, charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Searching "Kevin Hollman" online revealed more than archived stories about a high school basketball star.

Kevin Hollman began posting a series of videos in 2020 to a website called LightBeings.Space, delivering monologues directly to the camera.

Police at Wakaw Place on Jan. 6. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

A "welcome" video was posted Aug. 17.

"Hello, my name is Kevin Hollman and I wanted to make an introductory video for my website," he says.

Hollman then says he was recently contacted by aliens and wants to share his experiences.

There are eight videos on the website, posted from the summer to mid-November. Some are shot outdoors, some inside what appears to be a bedroom with Hollman wearing a Holy Cross hoodie and a basketball on a shelf.

The videos range in length from seven to 15 minutes. Hollman alternates between being animated and subdued. He talks about binge-drinking as a teen and suffering from headaches for the past two years. Subjects include witchcraft, spirituality, diet, ancient knowledge and "suppressed tech" health devices.

Hollman also discusses discovering QAnon, a discredited conspiracy theory that alleges that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against U.S. president Donald Trump.

In his final posted video, entitled "Drain the Swamp," he talks about the American presidential election and the efforts of the cabal to remove Trump from office.

Kevin Hollman returns to court Jan. 14.