High-risk sexual offender living in Regina has been arrested

A man living in the Heritage neighbourhood of Regina who was the subject of a previous public disclosure has been arrested.

Steven Brian Ewanchuk, 71, was arrested Monday morning.

Regina Police say the Correctional Service of Canada issued a warrant for his arrest due to heightened concerns about his risk to reoffend and that the arrest was not the result of a new criminal allegation.

Ewanchuk has a long criminal history dating back to the 1970s that includes violent sexual offences, and he was considered to be a high-risk to reoffend sexually.

He was living under supervision in the Heritage neighbourhood. Police say Ewanchuk has now been returned to a closed custody facility.