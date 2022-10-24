Designing high performance running shoes great fit for U of Sask. engineering grad

Gillian Pinder loves sports and solving problems, so being a mechanical engineer for Adidas developing new running shoes is a perfect fit for her.

"Our days [at Adidas] are built around sport," says Pinder, who graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan and is a former Huskie soccer player.

"I can play soccer at lunch and go to the gym at two and it's amazing."

Pinder was a lead engineer on one of Adidas latest shoes, the Adizero Prime X Strung.

She has also started her own company, BareWear, that has developed indoor footwear made for people who use orthotics.

It has been quite a journey for Pinder, who now splits her time between Adidas headquarters in Portland, Ore., and back at home on the farm in Saskatchewan.

Pinder grew up in Saskatoon playing soccer for Eastside, and later spent time with provincial teams, the national performance centre and the Huskies.

She said being a student athlete taught her about balance.

"A lot of it was about keeping my head up and realizing that I need to focus on engineering as well and I also need to plan for a future beyond Huskies."

Women in engineering

Right away Pinder saw there were few women in her engineering program.

"I also noticed that a lot of clubs and extra-curricular activities were very male dominated, and the small amount of women that were in the [engineering] college weren't participating."

So Pinder created GearUp, which helps female engineering students gain technical skills and build a network of female classmates and professionals.

Gillian Pinder was one of the lead engineers on Adidas new ultra-light running shoe, the Adizero Prime X Strung. (Adidas)

Early on in her engineering program, Pinder realized mechanical engineering was a good fit and had the good fortune to meet Sean Maw, a professor who became a mentor for her.

"I was able to work with [Mah] in the sports engineering research field and then BareWare and kind of just pursued it."

Mah said Pinder showed initiative right from the start and made the most of every opportunity that came her way.

"She built on one opportunity after another," Mah said.

Pinder spent two years working with a team on the Strung shoe, which was just recently launched by Adidas.

"It's an ultra lightweight, fast shoe," said Pinder. "This is optimized to be very, very light and made in this unique way that's basically programming these different fibre orientations to sit on the foot exactly where the athlete needs it."

When a woman who grew up in Saskatoon first found out about the field of sports engineering, she knew it was the right fit. Now, she's working with Adidas - and has started a company of her own - and she's making shoes that are the right fit for others. Gillian Pinder joins host Leisha Grebinski.

BareWare

BareWare is a design project she began in school with two classmates.

One of the classmates wanted to do yoga, but had a medical issue that meant she needed to wear orthotics.

"At the time you had to wear your orthotics basically with closed toed shoes. So the sportiest of that being like a running shoe, which is not ideal for certain positions in yoga, " Pinder said.

They came up with the idea for a footwear product that would work for things like yoga or gymnastics.

They engineered a product that can be inserted into custom orthotics or off-the-shelf arch support products.

"It provides the maximum amount of flexibility, range of motion, kind of ground connection that you would hope for if you were barefoot, but would still allow you to have the support that you needed."

After graduation, she pursued the concept further and came up with the BareWear Binder.

"Gillian had the persistence to keep going with it," Mah said.

"She had dozens and dozens of prototype versions … and even learned how to do 3D knitting."

The first batch of the design will delivered to buyers by the end of November.

"It was a really cool learning experience and ultimately did really help me get the job [at Adidas]."

The coming year may be even busier for Pinder, who is expecting her first child. She said being a mom will give her a new perspective.

"I'm having a little girl, so in how the industry maybe focuses on different types of athletes and different genders and how we can maybe do a better job of of designing for everybody," she said. "I can only imagine I'll become more of an advocate of as a parent."