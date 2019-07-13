Heritage farm celebrates Seager Wheeler's achievements with festival

He's known as the Wheat King of the Prairies, and for good reason.

Seager Wheeler revolutionized farming in this part of the world.

Best known as an international prizewinner in wheat competitions Wheeler was the author of many publications on progressive farming techniques.

Wheeler also invented a number of farm implements and developed new grain and horticultural varieties.

On Saturday at the Seager Wheeler Heritage Farm near Rosthern they are celebrating his work with A Big Day at the Farm Music Festival. The event features plenty of music, local food and berry picking.

"[Wheeler] was hugely influential in the settlement of the prairies." Larry Epp told Shauna Powers on CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Epp, who is the orchard manager at the farm and one of the organizers of the festival, said Wheeler's development of the Marquis 10B wheat variety, which ripens early and has a resistance to rust, made agriculture possible on the prairies.

Seager Wheeler revolutionized farming on the prairies in the late 19th and early 20th Century. (Courtesy Seager Wheeler Heritage Farm)

Epp said Wheeler understood the harsh winters and short growing seasons on the prairies and developed wheat and fruit strains that could grow in those conditions.

Wheeler arrived in the province on a train in 1885 when he was dropped off in Moose Jaw, and he showed his perseverance right from the start, Epp said.

"He walked from Moose Jaw up to where his mom's cousin had a homestead in the Clark's Crossing area. So that was something like 180 miles."

His homestead at Clark's Crossing was across the river from where he could access grain shipments and there are stories that he fell through the ice twice getting his product to market, Epp added.

In 1897, Wheeler moved to where the heritage farm is now located.

"He was really ahead of his time," said Epp, adding that Wheeler believed that humans are stewards of the land and it's our job to leave the land in better shape than it was before.

"That kind of philosophy really kind of resonated with me 100 years later."

Epp said Wheeler was always curious about how he could make something better.

"How do we plant the best seed? How do we choose the best seed? What conditions can we put the seed in so that it grows the best so that we can survive and live on the prairies? His curious mind was looking for those kinds of things."

Wheeler's development of the Marquis 10B wheat variety which ripened a week earlier and had that resistance to rust made agriculture possible on the prairies. (iStock)

And that curiosity went to other produce.

"He came up with the idea that northern fruit grows best on a bush, not on standard trees," he said. One of Wheeler's key innovations was growing hardy cherries on a bush.

The Big Day at the Farm Festival runs all afternoon on Saturday.

"People can wander the orchard, look at the displays and listen to some music," Epp said.

The farm is located about 50 km north of Saskatoon and six km east of Rosthern.