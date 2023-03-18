Sask. man who confessed to abusing boys in Northern Ireland will return there to face charges

A former pastor living in Meadow Lake, Sask., is returning to Northern Ireland to face historical sexual assault charges.

Henry Clarke admitted to CBC News in 2017 that he abused three boys in Northern Ireland around 1967. He moved to Canada in 1977.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal recently upheld a federal decision to surrender Clarke to Northern Ireland.

"He's decided to not challenge the Court of Appeal's decision and he's going to go back to Northern Ireland to face these charges," said Clarke's lawyer, Chris Veeman, in an interview.

"The Canadian government will arrange transport for him and then hand him over."

Veeman said this should happen within the next 45 days.

Ottawa's decision to surrender Clarke for extradition is contained in a letter to Veeman dated Aug. 25, 2022. Saskatchewan's top court heard Clarke's appeal of the order in February and released its ruling, to uphold the federal decision, earlier this month.

The background of Clarke's case is laid out in the Court of Appeal decision and a 2017 interview with CBC.

Clarke told CBC that in 1985, he travelled to the U.K. where he confessed his abuses to the Royal Ulster Constabulary, but Clarke said they declined to pursue charges.

In 2012, an inquiry began into the abuse of children who had lived in institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995. It held public hearings starting in 2014 and published a report based on the findings in 2017.

This report prompted the BBC to make a documentary about the allegations against Mr. Clarke, the Court of Appeal decision said.

"During an interview, Mr. Clarke admitted to a BBC journalist that he had indecently assaulted teenage boys in care homes in Northern Ireland. This acknowledgement led the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland to ask the police to conduct a fresh investigation into these matters."

Veeman said he did not know how the Northern Ireland authorities intend to proceed once Clarke is in custody.