The last time I hugged my parents was Dec. 27, 2019.

I've maintained my connection to my mom with long chats on the phone, but I started to feel distanced from my dad very early into the pandemic. This fall, on a whim, I decided to try a tactic that brought us together when I was a teen: soccer.

I was an active child, but I was not particularly athletic. It was surprising when I made the Under-11 Division 1 soccer team in my area.

I don't know if my dad shared my doubts about belonging on the team. Either way, we regularly shivered side-by-side in the car on the way to the old Prairieland Park building, where the indoor fields smelled like cattle and dust rained down if you hit the low ceiling with the ball.

I played on the team until I was 17. Those first chilly car rides established what would be our rhythm for years. If I had soccer, my dad would take me. This was understood.

He rarely missed a game (and only forgot to pick me up from practice once).

The Eastside Athletics soccer team poses for a photo at a tournament. Heather Morrison played for the team until she was 17. (Submitted by Heather Morrison)

Soccer was the bridge between my teenaged self and my middle-aged dad. We spent every drive home dissecting what had unfolded on the field. We picked apart each play and every call by the ref.

Our conversations would then drift to things I would never share at the dinner table. Disagreements about curfew or trouble with friends seemed easier to talk about inside our pale blue Grand Marquis. We even had a talk about s-e-x. Even though I wanted to throw myself out of the vehicle, my dad was as calm and kind as with any other topic. I learned I could trust him.

My dad is a gentle man. My teammates' parents really liked him. I took pride in that. Even though I never felt like I fit in, my dad did.

He even improved my social standing a few times at tournaments by letting us rent a movie while he read his newspaper in the hotel lobby. There were rumours he joined the parents in the bar one of those nights and sang karaoke, but he's never quite fessed up to it.

A 15-year-old Heather Morrison chases the ball during a soccer game. (Submitted by Heather Morrison)

Reasons to be thankful

When my parents moved to Ottawa eight years ago, I still saw them regularly. They would spend a month at Wakaw Lake every summer. I would have a long stay with them at Christmas and another in the spring or fall.

If I happened to score a goal for my co-ed rec soccer team, I would call my dad and give him the play-by-play, but we no longer needed soccer to keep us bonded.

Then COVID hit.

My dad has some hearing loss and the phone was never our favourite way to communicate. Our conversations flow best when we are lounging in the living room on Christmas morning, taking in the sunset from the deck of their cabin, or riding in the car.

Heather Morrison and her father Dennis (pictured here before the pandemic) have used soccer to reconnect during the age of physical distancing. (Submitted by Heather Morrison)

As the months rolled on, I realized I missed my dad. I missed our closeness.

When I quit playing competitively, my dad filled the void with Premier League football. More specifically, Manchester United. This was in the early 2000s and Man U was in its heyday. He has stuck with the team for close to two decades, through ups and downs.

I lost interest years ago, probably around the time David Beckham left, but I started watching the games again this October. It took me a while to get used to the new lineup. Luckily, my dad has a wealth of knowledge. He is happy to chat at length about the politics and the play. So we do. About twice a week.

And just like those hundreds of car rides home, our conversations eventually drift to our personal lives.

I can tell he is enjoying it as much as I am. Last month I was having a lengthy conversation with my mom and my dad interrupted with an eager voice, "Let's talk soccer!" My sister said he mentions it every time she talks to him.

He sends me regular emails that read something like, "Big game tomorrow. A tie would be good enough. You and Judah seem to be enjoying your new house. Love Dad."

That is another one of the nice aspects. Judah, my five-year-old son, gets included in all the excitement. He has already started playing soccer himself.

Heather Morrison's dad, Dennis, holds her son, Judah, fully decked-out in Man U gear in 2015. (Submitted by Heather Morrison)

Once again my father and I are reunited by the dynamic microcosm on the field. It mostly feels just like it did 20 years ago. The one obvious, somewhat painful difference is Man U's striker Cavani — referred to as the veteran who is nearing retirement — is two years younger than me.

I have made 35 trips around the sun now. This last one has been one of the most difficult, but in each challenge, there are always reasons to be thankful.

This year I'm thankful for soccer. I now understand why they call it the beautiful game.

Heather Morrison poses with her son Judah at his first soccer practice. (Heather Morrison/CBC)

