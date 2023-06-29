Sask. set for heat wave as it heads into Canada Day long weekend

A heat wave is sure to make Saskatchewanians say "Oh, Canada" over the upcoming long weekend.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings throughout northern Saskatchewan on Thursday, with temperatures projected to soar over the next two days.

Highs could near 30 C in the north, while overnight lows are expected to hover near 15 C. With the heat being quite dry and winds picking up, forest fire risk will be elevated and needs to be watched closely.

The heat is the result of a ridge building in the jet stream.

The City of Saskatoon is already preparing for elevated temperatures this weekend.

The Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization announced on Thursday it will activate its extreme heat emergency response plan from June 30 to July 3.

The plan activates cool-down locations throughout the city, which will be open to people and families experiencing distress from the heat.

Organizations throughout the city will also distribute water to vulnerable residents, while misting tents will be up and running to provide other people with a way to cool down.

The city is encouraging residents to stay hydrated and stay cool if they are planning to enjoy activities outdoors.

The city is also reminding people that swimming in the South Saskatchewan River is prohibited, as it has many hazards including changing currents and an unstable bottom.

Environment Canada is continuing to evaluate if heat warnings need to be issued in additional parts of the province, but it's clear southern Saskatchewan will not avoid the heat. The system is set to move through central and southern parts of the province over Friday and into Saturday.

Temperatures could climb into the low 30s C, with overnight lows set to hover into the upper teens.

The heat in south and central Saskatchewan will be more humid than in the north, as an area of low pressure begins to move in from Alberta.

The high temperatures are not expected to last long. The ridge is expected to break down quickly heading into Sunday and early next week.