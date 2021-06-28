Heat warnings in place for large part of northern, central Sask.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has posted a prolonged heat warning for a region that stretches from Uranium City in the north to Gull Lake in the south.

On Monday, the national weather service said an area that includes Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Hudson Bay and La Ronge can expect afternoon high temperatures near 30 C early this week.

As the week progresses, it's expected to get even hotter, with temperatures around 35 C in some regions by the middle of the week.

The hot temperatures are part of a "heat dome" system that has settled in on an area that includes British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

Last wee, CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe expected the system will break heat records all across Western Canada.

Wagstaffe said sinking air will push down on the air near the ground, creating pressure cooker-like conditions.

In a heat warning issued on Monday, Environment Canada said very high temperatures were expected for a large section of northern and central Saskatchewan this week. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

On Saturday, the village of Lytton, B.C. posted the hottest temperature in the country at 43.2 C.

Environment Canada said young children, pregnant women, elderly people, people with chronic illnesses and people working and exercising outdoors are all at risk.

Symptoms of heat illness can include swelling, rashes, fainting and heat stroke.

Anyone feeling dizzy or disoriented is asked to seek medical attention.

Environment Canada believes the heat wave will persist through the end of the week at least.