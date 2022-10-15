SHA searching for volunteers to replenish ranks that fell by 80% during pandemic

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of volunteerism in Canada, but that's cold comfort to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which has seen its volunteer ranks fall by more that 80 per cent.

The SHA had a robust base of about 25,000 to 30,000 volunteers across the province before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the provincial health organization has been reduced to about 3,500 registered volunteers, according to its director of volunteer services, Berrnie Doepker.

"People have come back but, you know, we just found that there was a number of people who just didn't feel comfortable anymore volunteering or they may not have been able to anymore after a two, two-and-a-half year hiatus," Doepker told Garth Materie, host of CBC's Afternoon Edition.

Doepker speculated that people might have filled up their time spent volunteering with hobbies or other opportunities, adding that people are still hesitant given the continued presence of COVID-19.

In April 2021, Statistics Canada reported Saskatchewan had the highest rate of volunteerism of any province, about 15 per cent higher than the national average.

According to an Oct. 7 SHA news release, the organization is looking for volunteers across the province, with most programs requiring people to put in a minimum of two shifts a month.

Doepker said that includes in care homes, acute care facilities, primary health care and the Meals and Wheels program, which delivers food to patients and clients at their home.

"We are just wearing out the people that we relied on so heavily during the pandemic," Doepker said about the Meals on Wheels volunteers.

When asked by Materie whether some of these volunteer positions should be filled by professionals, she disagreed, saying the organization asks volunteers to fill supportive roles.

Brenda Humphrey, a new Meals on Wheels volunteer, says she chose to volunteer to give back to the community. She's currently working one day a week, but is looking to fill gaps elsewhere.

"I've been retired for two years now and it's great to be able to get out there and socialize again," she said.

"In a world that's been so negative for the last couple years it's just so great to see the positive and the appreciation."