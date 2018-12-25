Three people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 10 early Christmas morning west of Melville, Sask.

A half-ton truck headed north crossed over the centre line and collided with a southbound SUV carrying four passengers, all from the Balcarres area.

A boy, 16, a woman, 51, and man, 48, were killed. The driver, an 18-year-old, was taken to hospital and her injuries were undetermined.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old man from the Yorkton area, was alone in the vehicle. He was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Melville RCMP and the RCMP Traffic Reconstruction Unit.