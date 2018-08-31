'He advised me that he had killed his wife': David Woods' former lawyer

A Saskatchewan man appealing his first degree murder conviction admitted privately to his former lawyer that he did it, according to new court documents.

"He advised me that he had killed his wife," states the affidavit of David Woods' former lawyer, Michael Nolin.

Nolin could not be reached for comment Friday. Woods' current lawyer, James Streeton, told CBC News that he spoke with Woods Friday from prison and Woods denies making such a statement.

"Mr. Woods says he did not say that to his former lawyer, and maintains he did not kill his wife," Streeter said.

Nolin's revelation comes in a 23-page affidavit filed earlier this month as part of Woods' appeal. In other documents, Woods had earlier said Nolin did not represent him effectively.

None of the information has been tested in court. The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal is set to hear the matter Oct. 2.

Defense lawyer Michael Nolin said in an affidavit that his former client, David Woods, admitted to killing his wife. (CBC)

David Woods was found guilty in 2014 of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dorothy Woods.

Her body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. She had been bludgeoned and strangled, then wrapped in a plastic tarp. She had gone missing that November.

Woods was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in May of 2014. Later that month, Woods filed his appeal papers with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

Woods has gone through several lawyers since his conviction. An appeal was originally supposed to be held in 2017, but more time was given for both his legal counsel and the Crown to prepare their arguments.

In his appeal, Woods questions the judge's decision-making and instructions to the jury, the effectiveness of Woods' legal representation and whether it was reasonable for a jury to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

Woods pointed to Nolin's decision not to give an opening statement. Woods said it "hindered effective presentation" of his defence." He said Nolin failed to introduce relevant evidence and also failed to block introduction of "bad character evidence." Woods also said Nolin failed to adequately prepare him for testifying.

Nolin disputed the allegations made by Woods in his own affidavit filed Aug. 23. Nolin said his client was facing a "mountain of circumstantial evidence," but he did his best to mount a defence. Nolin said the Crown's questioning of Woods was "exceptionally effective" and caused "significant problems" for his defence.

Nolin said that before and during the trial, Woods "had always told me that he was innocent and had not murdered his wife."

Nolin said that once Woods was found guilty he met privately with him, "and as is my practice, asked him if he had done it."

Woods replied that yes, he killed his wife, Nolin said.

"I was surprised that Mr. Woods admitted this to me but in light of all the evidence I was not surprised," Nolin said.

Dorothy Woods' body was found in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. She had been bludgeoned and strangled, then wrapped in a plastic tarp. (CBC)

Nolin said he also faced a "moral dilemma" during the trial when Woods gave two competing versions of events in his testimony. He consulted with other lawyers and brought one when he went to visit Woods in custody.

Nolin decided he should continue to represent his client through the trial and also filed his initial appeal documents. Nolin said Woods never expressed dissatisfaction with his work. He withdrew as Woods' lawyer in 2015 after Woods' mother filed a complaint against him to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

"To be clear, (Woods) never second guessed me or suggested that I had done anything wrong (or) could have done more," Nolin said. "It is only after the fact that he has found fault in my representation of him."

An official with the provincial Ministry of Justice said in an email prosecutors "will not be commenting as this matter is still before the Court."

-with files from the CBC's Dan Zakreski