Follow Regina man's composting tips for a gorgeous garden

Harold Weiss has a beautiful, unique garden in Regina's East side, and he works hard for it. He favours a high-carbon, low-nitrogen method that involves sifting, turning, and adding eggshells to the mix to get his plants their healthiest.

"The high carbon, low nitrogen method is ideal for Saskatchewan since our season is short," said Weiss

Browns are any kind of wood chip or wood product like wood bark and leaves. "High carbon means a high percentage of browns."Browns are any kind of wood chip or wood product like wood bark and leaves.

The low nitrogen method favours low amounts of greens, meaning vegetable scraps, green leaves, and residue from weeds.

"The rationale is that you need a lot of carbon, a lot of energy to burn up the green," said Weiss.

"With high carbon, it speeds that up, and you reduce the smell, and it gives a quick result

Harrold's top tips

Find the right bin. Harold Weiss uses large wooden bins, side by side with removable slats in the front. It allows him access to the compost at every level.

Save everything. Every spring, Weiss takes materials he froze during the winter in his kitchen and mixes it with fresh, dry leaves from the pervious summer. "Add a bit of activator, and let it start cooking," he said.

Dig in. The compost needs to be aerated and flipped once a week. When you dig down, compost can be as hot as 50 to 60 degrees. "Because it uses oxygen to burn up the material, you need to keep flipping it, and also mix the hot and cold spots," said Weiss.

A little water goes a long way. "I water it to the consistency of a squeezed sponge," said Weiss.

Winter's coming. Prepare for it. "The summer's compost accumulation will stay in until Thanksgiving," said Weiss. Then he moves it to a winter storage bin. Let the frost get at it, and next year it will break into a fine, crumbly powder.

Use a sieve. Weiss pours the previous year's compost through a half-inch mesh into a wheelbarrow. He keeps the smallest particles for compost and uses the large particles, often wood chunks and plastic, in other projects.

Be patient. "The first year you won't get a lot of compost," said Weiss, "It matures the longer you leave it. It ages in time."

When his compost is finished processing, Weiss also adds chopped eggshells, peat moss, and pine cones.

"I add peat moss to soak up moisture and chopped pine cones to give fibre to the mix," he said.



When Weiss planted tomatoes this year and added his compost, he was amazed to see the roots tunnelling through the soil at a rapid pace.

"I've had people say to me, 'isn't that a lot of work?' and I say 'well, yeah." said Weiss, chuckling.

"For me it's a labour of love. I enjoy the activity, I enjoy feeling I put in a good day's work after sitting at a desk all day long."