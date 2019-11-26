Skip to Main Content
Man in serious condition after being shot in Stanley Mission
Saskatoon

An early morning shooting on Monday in Stanley Mission has sent one man to hospital.

RCMP say 21-year-old was walking early Monday morning when he was shot

CBC News ·
A 21-year-old man was shot early Monday morning in Stanley Mission. (CBC)

RCMP say around 3:30 a.m. CST on Monday a 21-year-old man was walking along Mcleod Street in the northern town when someone shot him.

He was taken to hospital where he is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

RCMP do not have any suspects or witnesses and continue to investigate.

