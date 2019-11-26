Man in serious condition after being shot in Stanley Mission
An early morning shooting on Monday in Stanley Mission has sent one man to hospital.
RCMP say 21-year-old was walking early Monday morning when he was shot
RCMP say around 3:30 a.m. CST on Monday a 21-year-old man was walking along Mcleod Street in the northern town when someone shot him.
He was taken to hospital where he is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
RCMP do not have any suspects or witnesses and continue to investigate.