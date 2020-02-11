2nd person pleads guilty to accessory to murder after the fact in death of Tiki Laverdiere

Mavis Takakenew — one of eight people charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere — has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact.

Takakenew entered the guilty plea at the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, Sask., on Monday afternoon.

She is the second of the eight accused to plead guilty to an accessory charge, along with 18-year-old Brent Checkosis. He entered a guilty plea on Dec. 20, 2019.

Takakenew is the mother of Nicole Cook, who is charged with first-degree murder over Laverdiere's death.

Laverdiere was in Saskatchewan for the funeral of Cook's son, Tristen Cook-Buckle, when she disappeared in May 2019. Her remains were found near North Battleford in July.

Sentencing hearings were held for both Takakenew and Checkosis on Monday. Justice Gerald Albright has reserved his sentencing decision until March 25.

Six people are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Laverdiere's death.

A trial spanning two months has been set for Nikita Cook, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, in early 2021.

Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Jesse Sangster, Soaring Eagle Whitstone and Nicole Cook are also charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and improperly interfering with human remains.

Preliminary hearing dates have been set for Danita Thomas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18, for Soaring Eagle Whitstone from Nov. 2 to Nov. 20 and for Jesse Sangster from June 22 to July 10.

Nicole Cook's next court date is on Feb. 21 at North Battleford Provincial Court and Shayla Orthner's is on March 27 at the Battleford Court of Queen's Bench.