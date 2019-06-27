Trial for Greg Fertuck, charged with murdering estranged wife, to begin March 29

Greg Fertuck will stand trial starting March 29 in front a Saskatoon judge — but no jury — on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Sheree.

She was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015, at a gravel pit near Kenaston, south of Saskatoon.

The semi-truck she used to haul gravel was found abandoned at the gravel pit near her farm with her keys, coat and cellphone still inside.

Police used cadaver dogs, infrared technology and aerial searches to scour the area for clues, but her body has not been found.

The Crown alleges that Greg Fertuck murdered his wife and then disposed of her body.

He wasn't charged in Sheree's death until June 2019, but in May 2016, court documents revealed police thought Greg was responsible.

Fertuck has maintained his innocence.

He was committed to stand trial in January after a preliminary hearing. The trial is now set to begin March 29, 2021, and carry through the following month.

Fertuck, appearing briefly by video Thursday at Court of Queen's Bench from a room at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, changed his trial election to judge alone, as opposed to trial by jury.

When asked by the judge how he was doing, he replied, "the food is terrible," and said, "I'm innocent."

Outside court, defence lawyer Morris Bodnar explained why he advised Fertuck to opt for a judge-only trial.

"I thought that in the circumstances of this case and the facts of this case, we wanted someone trained in the judicial system to be the finder of fact and the law," said Bodnar.

One of the issues at trial will be the admissibility of certain statements, Bodnar said.

RCMP officers ran a so-called "Mr. Big" sting on Fertuck, where officers posed as criminal figures to gain his confidence and a confession.

According to police, Greg Fertuck told an undercover officer that he "got rid of" his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, and threw her in the bush.