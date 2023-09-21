Greg Fertuck's 1st-degree murder trial to resume Tuesday in Saskatoon

A Saskatoon judge is scheduled to hear the defence's case at Greg Fertuck's first-degree murder trial this week, starting Tuesday.

Fertuck is accused of killing his wife, Sheree Fertuck, in 2015 at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask.

Justice Richard Danyliuk ruled in September that a videotaped confession Greg made to undercover police where he described killing Sheree can be admitted into evidence in his trial .

Greg is shown acting out shooting Sheree on the June 21, 2019, recording. After his arrest, Greg said he made that story up because he was scared of undercover police.

Greg Fertuck later said he made up the story about killing his wife because he was scared of the undercover police who were representing themselves as criminals as part of a Mr. Big sting. (Greg Fertuck/Facebook)

Sheree vanished on Dec. 7, 2015. The 51-year-old's body has never been found. Greg Fertuck was charged with first-degree murder in 2019.

He confessed after being the target of a 10-month long undercover police operation called a Mr. Big sting.

Because the Crown's case against Fertuck depends on this controversial investigative technique, the prosecutor's evidence was disputed as part of a lengthy voir dire — a trial within a trial. Justice Danyliuk ruled in September 2023 that all evidence obtained during the undercover operation would be admissible at the trial , meaning he can consider it when he decides if Fertuck is guilty.

The judge-alone trial began in September 2021 at what was then the Court of Queen's Bench. The case has seen numerous delays since then.

Major delays were caused by COVID-19 , by the discovery of the alleged murder weapon , and by Fertuck's decision to represent himself in court after his defence team withdrew from the case in October 2022. Fertuck also applied to bring witnesses back to court for reexamination.

It is not clear whether Fertuck will testify in his own defence.