Trial hears tapes of undercover police sting targeting accused murderer Greg Fertuck

Undercover Saskatchewan RCMP officers went to great lengths to befriend and maintain their cover with accused murderer Greg Fertuck, the man's continuing trial heard Thursday.

Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife Sheree and dumping her body, which has never been found.

He was charged with first-degree murder in June 2019 after he disclosed to officers posing as criminals that he shot Sheree twice and then dumped her body in a rural area near Kenaston, about 180 km northwest of Regina.

For days, the judge-only trial has been hearing testimony from two of the officers involved in the so-called Mr. Big sting.

Court hears tape of sting operation

But on Monday, the courtroom finally heard tape of Fertuck's interactions with officers.

In the first tape, dated Oct. 16, 2018 — more than two years after the December 2015 day when Sheree disappeared — an officer posing as a criminal spoke to Fertuck about the company he worked for. He told Fertuck the operation had both a legitimate side hauling cars and another, far more lucrative "side of the house."

"Nothing with drugs," the officer added.

"Let me work on this side of the house," Fertuck said.

"You're in, brother," the officer said.

Several times during the conversation, Fertuck could be heard saying, "I know nothing, I see nothing."

His voice sounded slurred at times.

"He kept reiterating that he wanted to be on the criminal side of the operation," the officer testified in court.

Fertuck had been drinking before he was picked up, the officer said.

Friendly overtures

The degree to which officers worked to maintain their faked ties with Fertuck was also outlined in the officer's testimony on Thursday.

In one of the "scenarios" intended to cement their cover and relationship with Fertuck, the officers let Fertuck accompany them on a trip to B.C. where they picked up an associate being released from prison.

The whole thing was staged.

After Fertuck reportedly fell, hit his head and later fell again, officers brought him a pizza while he was in the hospital. He'd complained about the food there, court heard.

In the second tape played in court, taken on Feb. 16, 2019, officers visited Fertuck at a home as he recovered from his fall.

Much of the tape was hard to hear when played on the court TV, though one officer could be heard repeatedly asking Fertuck about his weight loss.

"You look good," an officer said.

Four months later, following dozens of other staged scenarios, Fertuck was charged in Sheree's death.

The Crown's case is expected to last at least a couple more weeks.