'He's innocent': Greg Fertuck's family say police investigation used undercover officers

Greg Fertuck's mother and brother say police used undercover officers in the investigation that led them to charge the 65-year-old, who is accused of murdering his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck.

Elma and Reg Fertuck were at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday for Greg's first court appearance to face the charges of first-degree murder and causing indignity to a body.

They said undercover officers befriended Fertuck during the investigation.

"They were at his place yet in the fall. They'd come over but he didn't know they were undercover cops. They'd come and drink, have coffee, drink, lunch at his house. This kept going on for … a long time," said Elma, who wiped away tears with a tissue as she spoke.

Whatever they heard on tape or whatever they got on tape, it was, it's all bogus. - Reg Fertuck, Greg Fertuck's brother

Minutes earlier, the pair had watched as Greg appeared in court wearing a khaki button-down, with his hands folded in front of him.

He waved to his mom and brother as they entered the courtroom and sat in the front row. The three adult children Greg has with Sheree were not present.

Sheree's mom Juliann Sorotski, who was a spokesperson for the family after her disappearance, passed away in 2018.

Sheree's body has still not been found three and a half years after she disappeared while working at a gravel pit near Kenaston on Dec. 7, 2015.

When asked about Greg's case outside the courthouse on Wednesday, Reg Fertuck replied: "He's innocent."

He and Elma said Greg was so distraught about Sheree's disappearance that he had to seek medical treatment.

"When she went missing he went on antidepressant pills," said Reg.

"He almost lost it because his wife was gone. And it was almost more than he could handle.

"He loved his wife very much and though they were separated he used to go out to their parents' farm and gravel with them — truck drive gravel in their gravelling company and everything and he'd stay in their house with them."

'The truth will come out'

Greg was arrested by the RCMP around 6:30 p.m. CST Monday on the outskirts of Saskatoon. The RCMP said the investigation involved hundreds of hours of work.

"I can tell you, this has been an example of a very complex investigation," said Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss outside the courthouse on Wednesday.

"Full credit is due to the RCMP for never giving up, for continuing to search for the truth. And in this matter the truth will come out."

Reg and Elma said they do not believe any police evidence will prove he was responsible for Sheree's death.

Greg Fertuck has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Sheree Fertuck. (Facebook)

"We come from a family that talks foolish, and you know what guys are like when they're drinking in the bar, 'Oh I'll kill you' or say this or that. You know, guys talk stupid and silly. Half my friends talk like that," said Reg.

"Whatever they heard on tape or whatever they got on tape, it was, it's all bogus."

Sheree and Greg Fertuck were married in 1991 but they were separated at the time of her disappearance in 2015.

Sheree Fertuck, 51, was last seen leaving her family's farm east of Kenaston on Dec. 7, 2015. (RCMP)

Sheree's semi-truck, which she used to haul gravel for the Sorotski family business, was found abandoned at a gravel pit near her farm with her keys, coat and cellphone still inside.

Police used cadaver dogs, infrared technology and aerial searches to scour the area for clues, but her body has not been found.

In May, 2016, court documents revealed police thought Greg was responsible for Sheree's death.

'Unusual' to prosecute without body

Her son Lucas also said in an affidavit RCMP were investigating Sheree's husband, noting she had an outstanding divorce, child support and property application against Greg.

RCMP Supt. Derek Williams said Tuesday police believe they have enough evidence to win their case against Greg.

"Although it's unusual there have been successful prosecutions before without a body being found," said Williams.

He said the search for Sheree's body continues.

Greg Fertuck has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again on July 22. He is being represented by lawyer Morris Bodnar.