Greg Fertuck committed to 'lengthy' trial over death of estranged wife Sheree

Greg Fertuck, who is accused of killing his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck in 2015, has been committed by a judge to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.

The decision by Judge Brent Klause followed a two-week preliminary hearing held at the Saskatoon Provincial Court to determine if the Crown has enough evidence to take the case to trial. The evidence presented at the preliminary hearing cannot be reported on.

Sheree Fertuck's family members exchanged hugs and shed tears outside the courtroom after the decision was made.

Her sister, Teaka White, said she is happy and relieved with the outcome.

"It's another step forward, I suppose, for hopefully getting closure for our family," said White.

White said she feels confident about the Crown's case against Greg Fertuck.

Sheree Fertuck has been missing since the semi-truck she used for gravel-hauling was found abandoned at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask. in December 2015.

Her body was never found. RCMP previously described it as unusual to lay charges without a body.

Greg Fertuck was charged in June 2019 after an undercover police operation known as a "Mr. Big" sting.

He confessed to the undercover officers that he killed Sheree but later told CBC the confession was a lie. He said he made it up because he was afraid of the undercover police, who were posing as criminals.

Fertuck said he is innocent and denies any involvement in Sheree's death. The case is the focus of the CBC investigative podcast, The Pit.

Sheree Fertuck's sister Teaka White said she was 'happy' and 'relieved' that a Saskatoon judge decided there is enough evidence for a trial for Greg Fertuck to go ahead.

White said she learned new details from the hearing but was not surprised by much of what she heard.

"I just had my own instincts, which I guess proved to be true," she said.

White said it feels surreal to be involved in a murder trial for her sister.

Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said the trial date will be set in the future at the Court of Queen's Bench.

"The preliminary hearing, which was some of the evidence, was two weeks so we're looking at a lengthy proceeding," said Bliss.

"We're obviously hoping to get him to trial as soon as we can."