Bail hearing for Greg Fertuck, accused of 1st-degree murder of estranged wife, adjourned indefinitely

A bail hearing for Gregory Mitchell Fertuck, who is accused of killing his estranged wife Sheree in 2015, has been adjourned due to a change in the plan for his release.

Fertuck, 66, has been in custody since June 2019, when he was charged with first-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.

A hearing to determine whether Fertuck should be released on bail began at the Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench last Thursday and was scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.

That hearing was adjourned Tuesday due to a change in Fertuck's defence team's plan for his release.

"Something came up over the weekend we weren't aware of that we have to address if we're going to continue," said Fertuck's defence lawyer Michael Nolan.

"It's adjourned indefinitely unless we call it back so it may not ever come back, that's why we asked for a sealing order for the evidence that has been led thus far."

Evidence presented during the proceedings to date is subject to a publication ban.

Nolan said the application can be called back with three days notice to the court.

Sheree Fertuck has been missing since her abandoned semi-truck was found in a gravel pit near Kenaston on December 8, 2015. The 51-year-old was last seen at her parents' family farm the day before. Her body has not been found.

Fertuck's next court date is for a pre-trial conference on June 19. It is unclear if a restriction on setting trial dates, enforced due to the pandemic, will have been lifted at that time.

Nolan said Fertuck is in isolation being quarantined at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for two weeks after appearing in court in person on Thursday.

Fertuck's case was committed to trial after a two-week preliminary hearing in January. His case will automatically be tried by a jury unless his lawyers apply for a judge-only trial.

Greg has previously said he is innocent and denies any involvement in Sheree's death. The case is the focus of the CBC investigative podcast The Pit.