Bail hearing for Greg Fertuck, accused of 1st-degree murder of estranged wife, underway in Saskatoon

A bail hearing for the man accused of killing Sheree Fertuck is being held in Saskatoon today.

Greg Fertuck, 66, is accused of killing his 51 year-old estranged wife Sheree in 2015.

He was charged with first-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in 2019. The charges followed an undercover police operation.

Sheree has been missing since her abandoned semi-truck was found in a gravel pit near Kenaston on December 8, 2015. She was last seen at her parents' family farm the day before. Her body has not been found.

The case was committed to trial after a preliminary hearing in January.

Thursday's hearing at the Saskatoon Court of Queens Bench will determine if Greg will be granted bail while he awaits trial.

Greg said he is innocent and denies any involvement in Sheree's death. The case is the focus of the CBC investigative podcast The Pit.