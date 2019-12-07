Lawyers for Greg Fertuck to apply for bail on first-degree murder charge

Lawyers for Greg Fertuck will apply to have him released on bail while he awaits trial on a first-degree murder charge related to the suspected death of Sheree Fertuck.

Greg Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife Sheree, who disappeared from a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask., on Dec. 7, 2015. He is also charged with causing an indignity to a body, although Sheree's body has not been found.

Greg was committed to stand trial after a two-week preliminary hearing in January. A trial date has not been set.

A meeting to determine a trial date was supposed to happen in March, but has been postponed until June.

Defence lawyer Morris Bodnar said he plans to make an application for Fertuck to be released on bail.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the trial by months.

"I don't see how they can have a jury trial with members of the jury, witnesses in a courtroom with the present coronavirus when you have to have certain distances and people being apart," said Bodnar.

He said the Crown would have to agree to a judge-only trial, but to date that has not happened.

Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said after the preliminary hearing in January that his team was hoping for Fertuck's trial to happen as soon as possible.

He said a trial date will be set at the Court of Queen's Bench and that it would likely be a "lengthy proceeding."

'I hope his bail is denied'

Sheree's sister, Teaka White, said she is surprised Greg's application for bail did not happen earlier.

He has been behind bars for nine months.

"I hope his bail is denied," said White.

"Amid the whole COVID-19 that's going on now, I know that that's probably going to have an effect on a lot of decisions going forward but I'm hoping that they have enough evidence to deny him. "

Sheree Fertuck's sister Teaka White outside the Saskatoon Provincial Court in January after a judge committed Greg Fertuck to stand trial. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Sheree's story is the focus of a CBC investigative podcast called The Pit.

Greg was arrested in late June 2019 after an undercover police operation known as a Mr. Big sting.

RCMP searched for Sheree's remains in fields near the gravel pit last summer, but her body has not been found.