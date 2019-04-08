Saskatoon graphic artist who sketched Keith Morrison finally meets veteran broadcaster

A graphic artist from Saskatchewan whose portrait of Dateline NBC Keith Morrison went viral in 2011 finally got to meet the man he sketched.

Saskatoon-based graphic artist Don Sparrow caught wind that Morrison was in the Bridge City working on a project.

In response, Sparrow tweeted to the show that he lived there, and The show's producers got in touch with the artist, and coordinated a meet between the two.

"I met him and he could not have been nicer," Sparrow said of Morrison. "It was super cool."

Sparrow said he gave Morrison a copy of the original portrait he had done of him and a colourized version of it as well.

So grateful to have met the great Keith Morrison today, a man whose work I have long admired. He was kind and funny and generous with his time. I am a lucky, lucky man. <a href="https://t.co/GczBOHvR1n">pic.twitter.com/GczBOHvR1n</a> —@DonnySparrow

The pair's visit was short, as Sparrow said he didn't want to keep Morrison from his work for too long.

Sparrow has been a fan of Dateline NBC for years, particularly of Morrison's work on the show.

Back in 2011, he wrote a blog post about the 10 things he liked about the show and included a picture of the TV host, which Dateline shared on social media.

A few years later, the show's producers approached Sparrow and commissioned him to draw some suspects for the show.

He was then featured on the show as a mini-feature about a fan who eventually turned into a contributor. Sparrow said the shows producers wanted to do a bit of follow up work while Morrison is spending time in Saskatoon.

"Once the story they're working on airs, they're going to put it on their social media, this interview with me and Keith," Sparrow said.