Grandmother critical of police not releasing information about Saskatoon drive-by shooting for almost 2 weeks

A grandmother wants to know why Saskatoon Police waited almost two weeks to issue a news release about a drive-by shooting that wounded her 15-year-old granddaughter on the teen's birthday.

She says police missed a chance to identify the suspects and warn the public about a dangerous event in the city.

"Every day I listen to the news, and nothing. And it could have been warning other youths or people to stay away from the area, you know, but there was nothing. No, no warning. Nothing," the grandmother said.

CBC is not naming the woman because it could identify the teen, who is a youth victim of a violent crime.

The shooting happened on Nov. 18. Police eventually issued a news release on Nov. 30, asking for the public's help in identifying multiple occupants in a white car seen near the shooting.

A spokesperson confirmed in an email that no release was initially sent.

"Obviously we don't issue news releases for every incident, but truth be told, not sure exactly why there wasn't one for this case," the statement said.

"My guess is there might not have been a lot of information to provide initially, and we were awaiting an update from investigators."

The woman who spoke with CBC said her granddaughter was crossing the street at the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue Q with her mother and her mother's partner around 1:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 18. The granddaughter had moved to the city from North Battleford at the end of summer to be with her mother.

"They're crossing the street and that car approached them and that car slowed down and they called a certain name, and it wasn't her," the grandmother said.

"Her mother saw that, and she told her to run. Then she heard a loud noise and she went deaf right there, she went numb and collapsed."

The teen was hit in the right arm, with shotgun pellets also peppering her side and abdomen. The woman said her granddaughter is in hospital facing multiple surgeries.

"I've been visiting her in University Hospital. She's suffering from PTSD-related nightmares about this event," she said.

"She cries and can't sleep."

The woman said she can't imagine a motive for shooting a shy young girl who had just moved to the city.

"It broke my heart," she said.

"We need justice for this girl, you know, right on her 15th birthday this happened to her. She had plans. We had plans."