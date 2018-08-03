The Canadian Grain Commission has announced a $130-million surplus, gained from 2012 to 2017, and plans to invest in the industry but farmers across the country say they've been overcharged and won't see a penny of the surplus.

The commission is responsible for establishing and maintaining Canada's grain quality standards.

"The best way to eliminate that surplus is to drastically reduce user fees until the point that surplus is depleted," said Jeff Nielsen, president of the Grain Growers of Canada, which is an organization that represents grain farmers' interests in national policy development.

The fees charged to grain companies are then passed on to producers in the form of handling fees. The grain companies' costs have been reduced twice in the last year, but Nielsen argues it still isn't enough.

"It's still slightly above the actual cost of the service provided," he said.

Reimbursing farmers not an option

The commission consulted with farmers and producers when deciding how to deal with the surplus.

Rémi Gosselin says, on behalf of the Canadian Grain Commission, that "We looked carefully at the option of refunding money to the sector and to grain producers more specifically," but it wasn't possible. (Submitted) "We looked carefully at the option of refunding money to the sector and to grain producers more specifically," said Rémi Gosselin, the commission's spokesperson.

"The challenge is that the Canada Grain Act, which governs the commission, does not allow us to refund the fees we collect from grain companies to produces because the lion's share of what the commission receives in fee revenue comes from the companies, not producers."

There is no guarantee the refund would make it into the hands of producers.

For many farmers, that's an indication that legislation reform is needed.

"It just shows we need to reopen the Canada Grain Act, fix these minor problems, and ensure we have a complete modernization of the Canada Grain Act that meets the needs of producers," said Nielsen.

Industry investment

Jeff Nielsen is the president of the Grain Growers of Canada. He opposes the commission's surplus investment plan. (Submitted) The surplus will be split several ways, including the creation of a $40 million contingency fund to guard against future declines in delivery volumes.

The rest of the surplus, roughly $90 million, will be split between industry investments like strengthening safeguards, investing in grain quality assurance, and innovation in the sector.

In a news release, the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association expressed "outrage" at the overcharge and resulting surplus.

The association's chair, Jim Wickett, proposes the industry look at private sector numbers and find more cost-effective ways to provide the services of the Canadian Grain Commission.

The Sask Wheat Development Commission, for its part, applauds the CGC's plan, especially the enhanced harvest sample program, which allows wheat producers to have a sample of their grain analyzed by the commission.