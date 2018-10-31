Price for grain storage bags inflates with recycling fee

It's not grain storage bag buying season for Saskatchewan farmers, but when producers begin thinking about grain storage for the 2019 crop season they'll have to factor in a new mandatory Environmentally Handing Fee, or EHF, that takes effect today.

The recycling program is not new. There has been a six-year pilot project funded by the provincial government. What's new is that farmers now have to pay.

The fee is 25 cents per kilogram, so the EHF on a 125 kilogram bag would be about $31.

"Farmers need solutions for the waste products that they generate," said Barry Friesen with Cleanfarms, a not-for profit organization set-up to help farmers deal with waste responsibly.

"These grain bags are used only once," Friesen said, adding that "once a grain bag is emptied they [farmers] have this long string of plastic that needs to be managed."

Recycle and reuse

The grain bags are big and heavy. Some landfills are no longer accepting them. Friesen said this program gives farmers an environmentally responsible option.

"We are not sending it for disposal, we are not sending or for burning, we actually making new plastic products out of it."

In some cases, the grain bags become smaller garbage bags. In other they're recycled to become another farm product, flexible drainage pipe.

"We are hoping that once we get a good economy of scale from Saskatchewan…we hope that entrepreneurs will set up recycling facilities right in Saskatchewan so rather than exporting the bags and the jobs that come with recycling we can generate right here."

Estimates suggest that 15,000 to 20,000 grain bags are used in Saskatchewan every year. Friesen suggested that about 1/3 of those bags will be collected and recycled this year, a number Cleanfarms hopes will improve as the new mandatory program moves forward.