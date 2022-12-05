Sask. planning to create its own revenue agency to take more control over tax collection

The Saskatchewan government wants to take greater control of the way taxes are collected in the province.

It introduced the Saskatchewan Revenue Agency Act, which aims to establish a new government agency, in the legislature Monday afternoon.

In a news release, deputy premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said it's the "first step" in a larger transformation of the province's corporate tax system.

"This act is among the steps our government is taking to protect and defend Saskatchewan's economic autonomy, industries and jobs from federal intrusion and constitutional overreach," Harpauer said.

The new agency would be responsible for administering taxes and related programs in Saskatchewan, stated the news release. That includes taking control of the provincial portion of the corporate income tax system from the federal government.

It's the latest in a series of developments aiming to clearly define or increase provincial powers. Those include measures to assert control over natural resources and firearms regulation.