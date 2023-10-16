Sask. government using school gender issue to distract public from health care crisis, says Opposition

Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition says the Saskatchewan Party government is trying to distract the public from a health care crisis by focusing on school gender policies.

Debate on the government's Parents' Bill of Rights continued this week at the legislature. It would make it mandatory for school officials to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or gender identity at school. The government plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause to push the policy through.

NDP health critic Vicki Mowat and education critic Matt Love said at a news conference Monday that the government needs to urgently focus on health care. They noted there were 41 people waiting for a bed at Royal University Hospital Monday, and another 88 in RUH awaiting transfer to an appropriate ward.

Mowat said health-care workers "feel ignored and unvalued."

"This week, the Saskatchewan Party called back the legislature for an emergency sitting. This is the first emergency sitting in about 25 years," Mowat said.

"Ae we debating the emergency and health-care access to family doctors or surgical wait times? Which are the longest in Canada? Staff retention or recruitment? Rural ER closures or service disruptions? No. We're debating taking Charter rights and human rights away from vulnerable kids."

Mowat and Love said there have been recent service disruptions and reductions in towns such as Wilkie, Lanigan, Watrous and Redvers, leading to overcrowding at RUH and other urban hospitals.

"Scott Moe and the Sask Party are so focused on removing rights away from already vulnerable kids that they're ignoring the very real crisis in our health-care system," Love said.

They noted thousands of residents have no family doctor or nurse practitioner, and that people deserve timely access to care in their communities whenever possible.

A Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) official agreed there are "capacity pressures" in the health-care system, but said this is typical for this time of year.

The official said beds, physicians and overall staff numbers are being increased to cope.

The SHA noted the provincial health budget has increased nearly seven per cent this year to $6.9 billion.