Sask. government failed to properly record, investigate complaints about independent schools, says ombudsman

The Saskatchewan government failed to properly track and investigate complaints about abuse and other wrongdoing in the province's independent schools, according to a report obtained by CBC News.

"The way it makes me feel is horrified and quite upset. As a taxpayer, I would just be livid. And as a parent, I would be worried about my kids in these schools," said Stefanie Hutchinson, a former student of Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy.

Hutchinson is one of dozens of former Legacy students who say they were abused by officials. They took their complaints to police, and have filed a proposed $25-million class action lawsuit.

They also demanded action from the Saskatchewan government, which oversees these independent schools. But according to a recent report from Saskatchewan Ombudsman Sharon Pratchler, those complaints were not tracked or investigated properly.

Former Legacy christian Academy student Stefanie Hutchinson says it's 'astonishing' the Saskatchewan government failed to properly track and investigate abuse complaints from students at independent schools across the province. (Stefanie Hutchinson/Zoom)

Pratchler said the Ministry of Education admitted it, "lacked reporting and investigation guidelines for addressing complaints related to registered independent schools."

In an interview, Pratchler said any complaint "that involves individuals and personal dignity or safety, those are always high on the spectrum of things that need attention."

Hutchinson said she's disgusted the government continued to fund these schools while turning a blind eye to abuse.

"The fact that the government can throw money at these institutions while missing things as significant as complaints about child safety is really astonishing," Hutchinson said.

NDP Opposition education critic Matt Love agreed.

"It's evidence they failed these students," Love said.

"They failed these students and their families by knowingly turning a blind eye to these independent schools. I asked the minister in question period, 'What are these independent schools independent from?' The fact is these independent schools have been independent from public accountability, government oversight, from Day One."

Saskatchewan ombudsman Sharon Pratchler found the provincial Ministry of Education failed to properly track and investigate complaints from students at independent schools. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Education Minister Dustin Duncan was not available for an interview.

In an email, a Ministry of Education official said it "welcomes the opportunity to work in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Ombudsman in implementing and improving processes that promote the well-being of all Saskatchewan students and ensure their right to safe schools and quality education."

Pratchler outlined requirements for a proper complains system, such as independence and communication. She said she expects her recommendations will be followed.

Former Legacy student Caitlin Erickson isn't as confident.

"I'm not really so sure," she said. "It shouldn't take a group of abused students bringing all the holes in the Ministry of Education to light and how under-regulated all of the independent schools are."